Motorcycle victim was ‘devoted dad with everything to live for’

A recently engaged dad-of-one who died in a road crash in Co Antrim last night “had everything to live for”, a local councillor has said.

The 25-year-old, named locally as Gary Armstrong, was killed in a collision involving two motorbikes on Main Street, Ballycarry.

A passing police patrol came across the scene of the collision at around 9.50pm on Thursday evening.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: “At this time we believe that two motorcycles were involved in a collision which in turn has caused one of the motorcycles to collide with a parked car.

“This has tragically resulted in the death of a one of the riders, a man aged in his 20s.”

Police said the rider of the second motorcycle, who may have sustained injuries in the collision, fled the scene on foot and has yet to be located.

The victim, who is originally from Carrickfergus but had recently been living in Ballycarry, was engaged just six months ago and had a young son.

Mid and East Antrim Councillor Mark McKinty, who is friends with the victim’s brother, told the News Letter Mr Armstrong was “a proud and devoted dad”.

“When Gary had his wee boy he was over the moon. His son and his fiancee were the main focus of his life. He had everything to live for,” he added.

Mr McKinty described the former Carrick College pupil as “a quiet guy who kept himself to himself”.

“This has been a real shock for this close-knit community. Ballycarry has been left devastated by this tragedy. It is going to be so difficult for the family and my thoughts are with them at this time.”