Motorcyclist dies in Cookstown crash

A male motorcyclist in his 40s has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Cookstown on Wednesday evening.

Police said the man was involved in a collision with a Hyundai Santa Fe car on the Lough Fey Road at around 7.45pm. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Inspector Sterling has appealed for anyone who was travelling on the road at the time of the collision and who has any information which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1033 25/01/17.

The road re-opened at around 2.45 am.