Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Ballywalter on Friday (August 4).

A male motorcyclist in his seventies is in a critical condition in hospital following the collision on the Dunover Road.

Sergeant Tom Stevenson said: “The collision occurred at around 11.50am on Friday morning and we are keen to hear from witnesses. We are especially keen to speak to the driver of a small black vehicle, bearing L plates, that is believed to have been in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed the crash.

Witnesses can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 475 04/08/17.”