Mum praises hero PSNI officer who saved her boy’s life

An off duty police officer has been credited with saving the life of a choking schoolboy.

The incident happened at Ards Shopping Centre yesterday evening (Tuesday) and the heroic actions of the female PSNI officer were brought to light by the mother of the boy on Facebook.

She wrote: “This evening at Ards Shopping Centre (just outside) my little boy choked, I was standing like an idiot crying for help. He turned white and his legs started to go from beneath him.. an amazing off-duty police woman came over and saved his life!

“I was in such a state I didn’t get to thank her properly. If anyone happens to know of this amazing lady please could you let me know, she really deserves a proper thank you.”

Her post was reshared by Lisburn PSNI who gave a “shout out to our colleague who put her quick thinking and first aid training to good use yesterday”.

They added: “You know who you are. Well Done! #NeverOffDuty”