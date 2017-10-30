NI hope to wear poppy in World Cup play offs after Fifa clarification

Northern Ireland players look set to be allowed to wear poppies for their World Cup play off games against Switzerland, after a clarification from Fifa on what constitutes a political symbol.

It has been heralded as a victory for common sense by Northern Ireland fan and politician Jim Wells.

Last November Northern Ireland, along with England, Scotland and Wales, were fined for displaying poppies – deemed a political symbol by Fifa – during games.

Since then Fifa has clarified exactly what constitutes a political symbol.

Prohibited political symbols include the commemoration of any living or dead person, political parties or groups, any local or national government, discriminatory organisations, any group whose aims/actions would offend a notable number of people, and any specific political act/event.

On Monday the IFA, along with the football associations of England, Scotland and Wales, welcomed the clarification and confirmed they would be applying to Fifa and their opponents for permission to display the poppy on an armband for games in November.

For Northern Ireland this means the play off games against Switzerland at Windsor Park on November 9 and the return tie on Remembrance Sunday, November 12.

DUP MP Mr Wells said: “I don’t think the Swiss will take any exception to poppies. They, of course, were neutral in both wars but they are a very reasonable country.”

Of Fifa’s clarification of what is deemed a political symbol, he said: “It’s common sense from Fifa after the controversy that was caused last year. None of us want to have a commemoration that is surrounded by media coverage and controversy. We want to remember our war dead in a quiet and dignified manner.

“No right-thinking person would regard the poppy as a political symbol. It is a symbol of remembrance for the millions of of military personnel killed in conflict, most poignantly the ghastly carnage of the First World War.”