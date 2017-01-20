NI protestors wary of Trump’s vision for US

Northern Ireland is a micro-example of what could happen in America if new US President Donald Trump carries out his agenda, according to an anti-Trump demonstrator.

One of the organisers of yesterday’s Belfast protest against the new president claimed Trump’s vision for America was akin to Northern Ireland with its peace walls, abortion laws and LGBT community fighting for equal rights.

Sean Burns, a member of the South Belfast Labour Alternative, explained the motivation behind the demonstration at the US consulate in Belfast yesterday evening organised by Socialist Youth.

The 20-year-old said: “The protest is to show solidarity with the US people who are facing discrimination because of Trump’s presidency. He’s made his agenda quite clear.

“His chief security advisor compared Islam to a cancer, he has given confidence to right wing groups who target the LGBT community, he has said he wants to roll back abortion rights, and he’s talked about building walls.

“Our politicians would agree with Trump on a lot of issues.

“When you think of it Northern Ireland has a lot in common with Trump’s agenda - we’ve had plenty of walls built here, our abortion laws are outdated, and we’re still fighting for equal rights for the LGBT community and marriage equality.

“It’s very important to send a message of solidarity to those affected in America and to tell our politicians we are not happy with what is happening in this country.”

Another demonstration takes place today at City Hall where at 3pm a ‘Sister Rally’ will take place in solidarity with the women’s marches around the globe.

Organisers said they want to “remind the US administration, our local leaders, and the world that the majority of us stand for and will defend human rights.”