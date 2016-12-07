NIFRS issue safety warning after house fire caused by unattended candle

The NIFRS have released dramatic photographs of the damage caused to a home after an unattended candle was left burning too close to Christmas decorations.

The call for vigilance comes after the NIFRS last night (December 6) attended a house fire at Nansen Street, in west Belfast.

Fire damage

Geoff Somerville, Group Commander, NIFRS who attended the incident said: "The householder had only left the property for a very short time and when she returned discovered a fire in the ground floor of her house. A Christmas decoration had fallen onto a small candle which had been left burning on the hearth.

“Firefighters were quickly at the scene, 2 Fire Appliances from Springfield Fire Station attended and the fire was quickly extinguished. The house has been badly smoke damaged as a result of the incident. The Fire Emergency Support Service was also in attendance to offer assistance to the householder.

“We are very grateful to the householder for her co-operation in highlighting the dangers of unattended candles in the home. Christmas is traditionally a busy time for NIFRS as incidences of fire in the home increase due to extra fire hazards such as candles, fairy tree lights, portable heaters, overloaded sockets and people using fires that have not been lit for some time."

Mr Somerville is asking householders to give priority to fire safety and "not to become complacent about it over Christmas".

Fire damage

He added: "Check that you have working smoke alarms fitted in your house.

“Our STOP Fire Christmas advertising campaign is currently running on TV and Radio and we are promoting Christmas fire safety messages on social media. People should also visit our website –www.nifrs.org. for more Home Fire Safety Advice.”

Fire damage