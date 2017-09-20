No anthems or flags in NI Vs RoI match

Neither Northern Ireland nor Republic of Ireland flags nor national anthems were used in the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier in Lurgan last night, due to “safety concerns”.

The Irish FA said in a statement that the move was agreed with UEFA in advance.

“Following safety concerns raised ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Lurgan [last night] it was agreed with the UEFA match delegate that neither national anthem be played or flag be flown before the game,” it said.

There are unconfirmed reports that a threat was made before the match.

Northern Ireland lost 2-0.