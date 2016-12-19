Northern Ireland fined along with other home nations for poppy display

FIFA has imposed sanctions on all the home nations for the display of poppies during World Cup qualifying matches.

England has been fined 45,000 Swiss Francs for several incidents in the framework of the England vs Scotland match, including the display by the host association, the English team and spectators of a political symbol and several cases of spectator misconduct.

Scotland, as the visiting association, has been fined 20,000 Swiss Francs for the display of the same political symbol and cases of misconduct committed by its own group of spectators.

Wales has been fined 20,000 Swiss Francs and Northern Ireland 15,000 Swiss Francs (the equivalent of £11767.50) in relation to several incidents, including the display of political symbols in the context of the Wales vs Serbia and Northern Ireland vs Azerbaijan matches.

In addition, the Republic of Ireland has been fined 5,000 Swiss Francs for the display of a political symbol on the shirt during the Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland friendly match.

The Disciplinary Committee has taken these decisions after analysing all of the specific circumstances of each case.

“With these decisions, it is not our intention to judge or question specific commemorations as we fully respect the significance of such moments in the respective countries, each one of them with its own history and background. However, keeping in mind that the rules need to be applied in a neutral and fair manner across FIFA’s 211 member associations, the display, among others, of any political or religious symbol is strictly prohibited. In the stadium and on the pitch, there is only room for sport, nothing else,” said the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Claudio Sulser.