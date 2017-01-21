‘Nothing suspicious found’ during security operation in Drumahoe

Police in Foyle say nothing suspicious was recovered during a security operation in Drumahoe today (Saturday).
Officers investigating a report of suspicious activity in the Lettershandoney Avenue area carried out a number of searches.
PSNI Chief Inspector Mark McClarence said: “I would like to thank local residents for their patience during the policing operation today.
“The safety of the public is our first priority and searches were carried out following a report received by police in order to keep people safe.
“Whilst nothing suspicious was found, I would continue to ask residents to remain vigilant and to report anything untoward to police on 101.”
