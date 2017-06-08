3/4 of office workers in pain because of jobs, survey finds

Nearly three-quarters of office workers regularly suffer from aches and pains they believe are caused by their jobs, a new survey has shown.

Of 2,000 employees surveyed, nearly half (43 per cent) said they regularly suffered eye strain and 32% from severe headaches.

Nearly a quarter of those polled said their symptoms were bad enough for them to have consulted an optician in the past year.

The recent survey, conducted by Printerland.co.uk, also revealed that 39% of employees battle through back pain and 31% suffer neck strain on a regular basis.

With the average person working 34.5 hours a week, and the maximum number of screen breaks being regularly taken coming in at just three a day, it's no wonder we are experiencing so many work-related grievances.

The survey shows that being sat at a desk all day is harmful for us, as one in six (17%) admit they suffer with Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI).

However, it could be down to their office set up, as 70% confess that they don't have their desks set up correctly.

Almost a third (29%) stated that they don't have their screen at eye level and 38% don't have their keyboard level with their arms to help prevent RSI.

The shocking sedentary nature of the workplace is also revealed by the poll which shows just 36 per cent of workers get out of their office to exercise during the day.

AXA healthcare recently published research which shows that the average UK worker is sat down for nine hours every day.

It seems that it's not just muscular injuries which affect office workers.

We know that small spaces are a hotbed for germs, and 10% of office workers state that colds and flu bugs get passed around their offices at least every three weeks.

Despite the possibility of infecting their co-workers, just 22% of staff said they would take a sick day if they had a contagious illness.

The average UK worker has just two sick days every year, with a third taking no sick days at all.

Catherine Bannan, HR Manager from Printerland.co.uk, commented on the findings, stating: "Health and safety procedures, such as fire drills and hazards are well covered by businesses, yet workplace wellness is something we need to give more attention to.

"You can easily help your employees by undertaking individual desk assessments, ensuring your staff's computer equipment and monitor are set up properly, and that their chairs are appropriate for sitting all day."

Office cakes and treats are also playing havoc on our health. With all the Friday treats and birthday celebrations, 45% of workers admit they've gained weight since working in an office, with 30% gaining more than a stone.