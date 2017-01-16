Donald Trump to stick with personal Twitter account after becoming President

Donald Trump has said he will continue to tweet from his personal account when takes office because he is "covered so dishonestly by the press".

The US President-elect, who has nearly 20 million followers on Twitter, revealed he dictates some of his tweets to staff who then type them out.

In an interview with The Times, the Republican said as soon as he takes to the site, his comments are used on American news channels.

Asked if he would switch to official President of the United States social media accounts, he said: "I think, I'll keep it ... so I've got 46 million people right now - that's a lot, that's really a lot - but 46 million - including Facebook, Twitter and ya know, Instagram so when you think that your 46 million there, I'd rather just let that build up and just keep it @realDonaldTrump, it's working.

"And the tweeting, I thought I'd do less of it, but I'm covered so dishonestly by the press - so dishonestly - that I can put out Twitter - and it's not 140, it's now 140, 280 - I can go bing bing bing and I just keep going and they put it on and as soon as I tweet it out - this morning on television, Fox - "Donald Trump, we have breaking news"

The President-elect's tweets, which are renowned for being controversial, are regularly littered with capital letters - social media style for shouting.

Asked if his staff had the log in to his account, he replied: "No, I do - I have one or two people that do during the day I'll just dictate something and they'll type it in.

"But ya know the tweeting is interesting because I find it very accurate - when I get a word out and if I tell something to the papers and they don't write it accurately, it's really bad - they can't do much when you tweet it and I'm careful about, it's very precise, actually it's very, very precise - and it comes out breaking news, we have breaking news - ya know, it's funny, if I did a press release and if I put it out, it wouldn't get nearly - people would see it the following day - if I do a news conference, that's a lot of work."