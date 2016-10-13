Stag shot dead by police in city – ombudsman informed

The PSNI have announced that officers opened fire on a stag in Newry, killing the animal.

They had attended the scene on Thursday morning, following reports of the beast running loose in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of the city centre.

Police announced that the animal died following the encounter with “specially-trained firearms officers”.

In a statement, they said: “Several attempts were made to safely and humanely manage the animal.

“Regrettably officers were required to shoot the stag as it had become very agitated and posed a risk to the public. Officers had liaised with a vet and qualified deer stalkers were in attendance at the scene.

“As is normal procedure the office of the Police Ombudsman has been informed of the incident.”