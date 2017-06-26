Terrier mix now pups available for homing

These beautiful pups are now available for rehoming from Mid Ulster Rehoming Centre for Dogs.

The Terrier Mix Puppies, which are around 12 weeks old, "are now available for new homes".

A post on their Facebook page asks friends to "PLEASE LIKE & SHARE" their post.

The post adds: "We rehome stray and unwanted dogs from our Kennels in Stewartstown. The Centre has an adoption fee of £50.00 and all dogs must be licensed at £12.50 or £5.00 if you are receiving benefits."