Three ‘clowns’ arrested in Armagh

The PSNI have arrested three males dressed as clowns in Armagh on suspicion of common assault.

Writing under the headline “Who’s laughing now?”, police said on Facebook that they responded to reports of males disturbing members of the public in the Mullacreevie Park area on Wednesday night while dressed as clowns.

The PSNI reported on Facebook: “Well now the jokes on them. Members of B Section tracked them down and all of them will be dealt with in relation to offences of Common Assault.”

Police used the hastags “#stopclowningaround” and “#zerotolerance” on the post.

Speaking about the overall issue across Northern Ireland, Superintendent Muir Clark, District Policing Command said: “We are hopeful that the clown phenomenon which has been trending on social media is starting to decline.

“However, we would reiterate our warning to anyone who may be considering getting involved in this fad, that your actions could lead to very serious consequences and a criminal record.”