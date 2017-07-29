Ben Lowry: Now Trump has even disgraced his office in front of boy scouts

Talking (see link below) about communication and transport is a reminder that Britain led the way in both in the 19th century and then America in the 20th.

I had the good fortune to be born in the US and brought up in the UK. Since I first became interested in politics I have been as fascinated by Washington DC as by Westminster.

I understand why US Republican Party supporters, or unaffiliated patriotic Americans, always try to see the best in their president. For that reason, they seize on those moments when Donald Trump seems to act appropriately as commander-in-chief.

The presidency, like the constitution that defines it, is an institution that steers one of the greatest ever civilisations. But Mr Trump’s behaviour is so consistently bad that is untenable to keep excusing him. Not only is he a purveyor of ‘fake news’, now – disgracefully – he has told boy scouts that others are guilty of it.

Yesterday the great Senator John McCain defeated Trump on health while Trump’s media chief Anthony Scaramucci triggered the sacking of one of the president’s last links to top Republicans, Reince Priebus.

To think that this man is now dealing with North Korea.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

Ben Lowry: This is a golden age of travel for those of us lucky enough to live in the West