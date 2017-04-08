Paul Jordan granted BMW chance for Cookstown 100

Paul Jordan will make his race debut in the 1000cc class on the roads at this month’s KDM Hire Cookstown 100 on a BMW Superstock machine.

The news was announced on Saturday, with Magherafelt man Jordan striking the deal with Isle of Man-based company Evolution Camping to ride the BMW S1000RR at his home meeting.

The Evolution Camping BMW Superstock machine Paul Jordan will ride at the Cookstown 100.

Jordan, who earned the man of the meeting award at the Cookstown 100 last year, will also ride the ex-Tarran Mackenzie Kawasaki Supersport machine and a Kawasaki Supertwin under the B&W Site Sealants banner at the Co Tyrone meeting, which will be held from April 28-29.

Jordan said: “I’ve heard a lot of great reports about the BMW, so it’ll be great to finally get to dip my toe in the water in the 1000cc class after so long on the smaller bikes.”

The 25-year-old qualified on pole position for the Supersport race at Cookstown last year and finished a solid fifth in the race. He won the 125cc race and took fourth in the Supertwins class at the Orritor course.

One of the sport’s most promising prospects, the former 125cc British championship rider will make his debut at the Isle of Man TT in June.