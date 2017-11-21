Pedestrian dies after city centre traffic collision

A 48-year-old woman has died after a one vehicle road traffic collision in Belfast city centre.

The collision happened in the Great Victoria Street/Wellwood Street area of Belfast.

The scene of the accident this morning

She has been named as Lorraine Burrows. It is understood she died this morning.



Inspector David Gibson said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at approximately 8.00am this morning, Tuesday, 21 November and may have witnessed this incident to contact police.

"I would also appeal to any motorist who has a dashcam in their vehicle that may have recorded this collision to also contact Police.

"We can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, please quote reference 198 21/11/17.

