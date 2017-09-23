Person in hospital after Belfast bus incident

A person has been hospitalised after an incident involving an Ulsterbus in the centre of Belfast.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm an incident occurred today at approximately 11.20am involving an Ulsterbus and a member of the public outside Laganside Buscentre in the Queen’s Quay/Custom House Square area of Belfast City Centre.

“Emergency services were called to the scene and the member of the public was taken to hospital.

“A Translink investigation is underway.”

