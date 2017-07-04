PM could ‘do a bit more’ by flying to Belfast, says Labour

Theresa May should fly to Belfast to resolve the faltering talks to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland, Labour has said.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith said it was encouraging the Prime Minister picked up the phone to the leaders of the DUP and Sinn Fein last week, but suggested she “could do a bit more”.

Mr Smith added some will see the UK Government’s plan to have an appropriations bill as a “return to direct rule”, insisting Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire should “take all possible steps” to avoid such a return of power to Westminster.

Responding to Mr Brokenshire’s update to MPs about the talks, Mr Smith told the Commons: “Some hard questions must now be asked about what more his Government can do to assist the parties in moving forward.

“It’s encouraging that the Prime Minister picked up the phone to the leaders of the DUP and Sinn Fein on Friday night.

“But I would invite (Mr Brokenshire), in the new spirit of free speech that seems to be in the Conservative Party, to agree with me that the Prime Minister could do a bit more.

“He could tell her to get a bit more involved herself, indeed to get on a plane to Belfast herself.

“I’m sure (DUP leader) Arlene Foster wouldn’t mind lending her hers for the weekend.

“Because history has told us on this side of the House, and on his, that the correct involvement of the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach can sometimes help bridge the divide in Northern Ireland, it can move things forward.

“And it is a surprise to me that this Prime Minister continues to seem reluctant to take personal responsibility to break the deadlock.

“I think I, and many in Northern Ireland, would feel the current Prime Minister has a particular duty to take some personal responsibility to get more involved as it was her decision last April to call a general election that lengthened the hiatus, impasse and took us so close to July 12.

“It’s also now her reliance on the DUP, a legitimate reliance given the arithmetic of this House, that is being cited by other interlocutors in the talks as part of the reason for the impasse.”

Mr Smith said Mr Brokenshire was right to give a “coded warning” that further budgetary measures will be brought forward in Westminster if a way forward is not found.

The Labour frontbencher said: “An appropriations bill may prove to be a bigger spur, but some will see that effectively, he will know, as a return to direct rule - and I’m sure that’s a position he will wish to avoid, and I would urge him to take all possible steps to avoid it.”

Mr Brokenshire, in reply, said Mrs May has been involved in the process throughout and has met all the leaders in London.

He said to Mr Smith: “You will also reflect and recognise that particular interventions may not necessarily have the desired outcome.”

Mr Brokenshire added: “There are different solutions, different scenarios that present themselves in different cases, and I would say there are a defined number of issues that remain outstanding.

“I think it is that focus and attention we need to give at this time, rather than extending out and changing the whole dynamic.”

Mr Brokenshire said matters will be kept under review.

Despite Mr Brokenshire’s assurance, he faced further pressure for the Prime Minister to intervene.

Labour’s Conor McGinn (St Helens North) said: “This crisis has meandered across six months, two elections and as of today two-and-a-half missed deadlines.

“But I’m afraid I still don’t get any sense of urgency from the Secretary of State.

“There is a time for passive observation and there is a time for intensive intervention.

“Why won’t the Prime Minister go to Belfast with the Taoiseach and find a resolution to this that we all want to see?”

Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael added: “I do not often hanker after the days of Tony Blair, but I have to say that if we had reached this state of affairs under his premiership, we would have seen not just involvement by the prime minister, but active leadership and probably him making a statement to the House here.

“It’s a matter of regret, with all due respect to the Secretary of State, that the Prime Minister is not here today.”

In response to other questions, Mr Brokenshire said he hoped to publish a consultation on legacy issues in Northern Ireland once an executive is formed.

Powers over corporation tax would also not be devolved until an executive is in place, Mr Brokenshire added.

Later in the House of Lords, responding to the ministerial statement, Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain said: “The default position for anyone who has done the job is to support the Secretary of State regardless of party, but I really do feel the Government has lost the plot.”

He highlighted calls six months ago for the British Prime Minister and her Irish counterpart to hold a summit to resolve the issues.

Lord Hain said: “That didn’t happen. Deadlines have been set and they have been passed with equanimity and no downside for any of the parties concerned.

“In addition, there’s a massive democratic deficit in Northern Ireland now at a time when Brexit requires the voice of Northern Ireland to be heard.”

Labour peer Lord Murphy of Torfaen, who has also served as Northern Ireland secretary, said: “A return to direct rule, a drift to it is very easy and would be disastrous.”

He pointed out every successful agreement in Northern Ireland needed prime ministerial involvement.

Lord Murphy said: “Phone calls aren’t good enough. The Prime Minister really does need to go to Belfast and talk to the parties concerned.”

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Empey said the “shame and disgrace” had been going on for more than six months and argued that people in Northern Ireland needing public services, including patients on hospital waiting lists, were being treated “disrespectfully”.

Independent crossbencher Lord Kilclooney - the former Ulster Unionist MP John Taylor - said “one of the joys of Sinn Fein is to bash the British”.

With an election likely in the Republic, he added: “It would certainly be helpful to Sinn Fein if they could continue to bash the British from now until that general election takes place.”

He warned the minister’s optimism “may be misplaced”.

Responding, Northern Ireland minister Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth said: “I am indeed optimistic, but then it could perhaps be pointed out that I am new to the job.”

He said discussions had taken place between the PM and the Taoiseach as well as at ministerial level.

“We are entering a crucial stage. I think it’s important that we look forward rather than look back.

“I’ve got a lot to learn but I think looking forward is probably a good idea in Northern Ireland and I think that’s what people are focused upon.”