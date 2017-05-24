Police arrest 'man with knife' in vicinity of Buckingham Palace

A man has been arrested in possession of a knife near Buckingham Palace.

An eyewitness said he saw a man surrounded by officers and handcuffed as he sat on the ground in The Mall at around 10.40am on Wednesday.

A police van arrived with lights flashing and drove him away.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said the incident is not believed to be terror-related.

She added: "A man has been arrested in The Mall, SW1, in possession of a knife.

"Patrolling officers detained and arrested the man in The Mall at about 10.40am this morning.

"No-one was injured in the incident and a knife was recovered.

"The man has been taken to a central London police station."