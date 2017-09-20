Police officer planning to move due to threat: MP

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has said that three people – two serving PSNI officers and one a former police officer – had told him they had been notified of threats to them in the last few weeks.

He said one of the serving officers is planning to move as a consequence, and that it is a sign of an escalation in activity by “a very active” dissident cell in the north-west.

He said of the other two officers that one had asked for extra security, and the other had been advised to take care when travelling.

He said: “I have been in contact with the NIO regarding a number of security service personnel who have been targeted.

“Whilst I am aware of increased patrolling in the vicinity by security services, this needs to be stepped up.

“We need to ensure serving personnel have all the necessary security measures in place. I am deeply concerned that in some cases, this is not happening.”