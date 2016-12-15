Police quash rumours that missing Catherine Johnston has been found

Police have quashed rumours that missing 39-year-old teacher Catherine Johnston has been found.
In a statement released this afternoon a PSNI spokesman said: "Police continue to appeal about missing person, 39 year old Catherine Johnston.
"Searches in the Ballintoy area are currently continuing."
The statement has been released after rumours started circulating in the north west that she had been found.
