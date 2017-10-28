Pop-up scheme provides ‘hair with a humanitarian mission’

A Carrickfergus man has been the driving force behind a new non-profit organisation providing ‘hair with a humanitarian mission’.

Connor Kerr is one of the team involved in new pop-up salon, Another World Belfast, which will launch on November 10.

Connor Kerr. Picture credit: Colin McHugh

The volunteer-run initiative, which provides its services in return for a charitable donation, will be be raising funds for The Rainbow Project and The Homeless Period.

Another world will be working in association with Hedonist Hair to provide professional hair and makeup in a premium salon space, off Belfast’s bustling Botanic avenue at 42a University Street,

Paul Meekin, an ambassador for cosmetics giant Revlon, will be supplying the global brand’s StyleMasters range to transform clients looks.

Connor, who last year worked as a volunteer in a refugee camp in Greece, explained: “I have been privileged to come from a loving, supportive family and to have a career in fashion, events and hairstyling.

“This led to my having the opportunity to travel and volunteer extensively and be inspired by many different amazing people, particularly in aid settings. In doing so I feel like I have had an insight literally into another world.

“I feel this is what led me to the idea, to seize this unique opportunity for me personally to combine my aid experience with my acquired skills to help those people close to my heart and in my home country too.”

All services in salon are in exchange for a donation, whatever the client can afford to give.

Alongside the salon, Another World has teamed up with the region’s top yoga, meditation and wellbeing professionals to organise a series of exciting events - designed to get your body and spirit ready for the busy holiday season.

‘Strong for The Week’ will take place every Monday throughout November and December. Pay what you can afford whilst supporting Belfast’s Welcome Organisation and The Homeless Period.

If you don’t require a follicle fix, or yoga isn’t for you, you can still contribute to a fantastic cause this Christmas thanks to The Love Box.

Working with Belfast-based homeless organisations, The Love Box is looking for donations of gloves, hats, scarves, treats, and especially female sanitary products, with the contents being delivered to those spending the festive period on the streets.

If you need inspiration, put yourself in someone else’s shoes and think what might brighten up their day.

You can make donations at any of the ‘The Love Box’ sponsors, In Car Safety Centre, Boucher Road, also at Hedonist Hair or the Another World salon.

For further information, to book, donate or get involved with this exciting project please visit www.anotherworldbelfast.co.uk