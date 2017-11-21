Potato farmers the latest to face crisis

Whether you like them boiled, baked, mashed, chipped or roasted, the humble potato is a firm favourite in Ulster households.

Despite the emergence over the years of pastas and rice dishes the potato continues to hold its own. Certainly it remains a regular on the dinner table in our house at any rate.

However it came as no surprise to learn this week that local potato farmers were also facing a crisis due to the wet weather conditions.

We have heard plenty over recent weeks from livestock farmers who have cattle housed since the end of July and are facing ever increasing feed bills. The truth of that was borne out at the weekend with Northern Ireland Grain Trade chairman Keith Agnew explaining that compound feed usage on local livestock farms increased by approximately 20 per cent during August of this year, compared with the same period in 2016.

So it can come as little surprise that if the farmers who rely on good conditions on top of the ground are struggling then it can’t be easy for those whose produce is growing under ground level.

David Morrow from Glens of Antrim Potatoes said the situation was the worst he had encountered in over 30 years.

He told the News Letter last week: “This is a catastrophe for potato farmers in Northern Ireland.

“By this time of year our whole crops should be in cold storage, but the stores are sitting half full.

“It has been 10 days since our last harvest and 50% of our crop is still in the ground.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Farmers Union chairman Robert Sibbett warned that the unfavourable conditions would affect the quantity of marketable produce coming out of the ground.

“It is proving to be another financially testing harvest,” he said.

Difficult times indeed as arable farmers join their beef and dairy counterparts facing the prospect of a very bleak winter. There seems to be little let up as every brief dry spell seems to be followed by more rain.

For some whose potato plants are lying in several inches of water the reality is their crop, and indeed profits, are simply rotting away.

Perhaps it is perfect timing that the Ulster University is interested in the factors that might increase or reduce psychological health and wellbeing of the farming community.

The UFU is encouraging its members to take a short survey to assist with the research.

There is can be no doubt that given the recent pressures the agriculture industry in Northern Ireland finds itself facing that the outcome of the research should make for fascinating reading.