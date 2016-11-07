President Trump? That would be a horror show, says Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro has said a Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election would be a "tragedy" as the actor was honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards.

The Oscar-winning star urged Americans to vote for Hillary Clinton as he compared Mr Trump to the "totally insane" General Jack D Ripper from Stanley Kubrick's Dr Strangelove.

The U.S. presidential election is reaching fever pitch

He said on stage: "It's two days until a frightening election. The shadow of politics is hanging over us whether we like it or not.

"It's hard for me to think about anything else so let me lay it out right here. We have the opportunity to prevent a comedy from turning into a tragedy. Vote for Hillary Tuesday."

The Raging Bull actor, 73, has previously voiced opposition to Mr Trump, saying he wanted to punch the Republican candidate in the face in a video campaign last month.

De Niro picked up the Hollywood Comedy Award for his portrayal of an ageing comic in the film The Comedian.