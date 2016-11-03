Protestants have renewed faith in police: survey

New figures show 90% of Protestants and 84% of Catholics have at least some confidence in the PSNI to provide day-to-day policing for all people.

The data comes from the 2016 Omnibus survey, which used a random sample of 2,200 households to gauge the public’s perception of policing in Northern Ireland.

The statistics reveal that, for the first time since 2013, more Protestants than Catholics have confidence in police.

Overall, 88% of respondents said they had at least some confidence in the PSNI.

Some 10% of Catholics and 15% of Protestants indicated they had ‘total’ confidence in police, while 32% of Catholics and 39% of Protestants had ‘a lot’ of confidence.

The survey showed that 42% cent of Catholics and 36% of Protestants had ‘some’ confidence.

Meanwhile, 68% of respondents indicated that they thought that police were doing a very/fairly good job in their local area, while 75% felt police did a very/fairly good job in Northern Ireland as a whole.

Almost three quarters (73%) were very/fairly satisfied that the PSNI treat members of the public fairly.