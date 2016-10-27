PSNI pay tribute to police officer Claire Lowe who died in hunting accident

Tributes have flooded social media after the tragic death of Claire Lowe who died after being thrown from a horse during a hunt.

The 39-year-old equestrian enthusiast died yesterday after coming off her horse during a hunt in Ballygowan.

In a statement issued this morning Lisburn and Castlereagh City District Commander, Superintendent Sean Wright said: “Claire was an experienced and professional police officer with 6 years’ service. Claire was in the prime of her life. We all knew of her love for horses and for her sport but we also knew her for being a committed police officer who found challenge and reward in serving the local community and in keeping people safe throughout the Lisburn and Castlereagh District.

“Claire’s untimely death has caused shock amongst her friends and colleagues across PSNI. She will be very much missed by all of us and her loss will be deeply felt for a long time to come.”

Superintendent Sean Wright added: "Our thoughts are with Claire’s family and friends at this tragic and difficult time.”

On Facebook a friend said: "So sad tonight to hear of the tragic death of Claire Lowe(Millhouse) due to a riding accident. Thoughts and prayers are with Doug and family. A real shock..it reminds us of the dangers within our sport-- that we often take for granted.....and that tomorrow is never promised."

Another post said: "Tragic day today as lost a great friend in a freak hunting accident. Claire Lowe(Millhouse) was really a amazing person and will be dearly missed by us all. 😢😢".

And another post said: "So sad to hear about Claire passing away yesterday😞 another young life take way too soon.

RIP Claire ❤ Just shows the true risks of our sport 🐴".