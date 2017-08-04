Rescued Army cadets “British terrorists in training”, claims republican group

A republican group has described Army cadets – some as young as 12 – who were rescued from the Mournes this week as “British terrorists in training”.

The astonishing claim was made on social media by Anti Imperialist Action Ireland – the same group responsible for forcing a British Legion band to call off a fundraising concert in Co Limerick this week.

Seventeen children had to be stretchered off the Mourne Mountains on Wednesday, after a group of 70 Army cadets from England became stranded amid lashing rain and low-lying cloud.

In a Facebook post, the socialist republican movement said events on the Mournes “highlight that the Brits continue to use Ireland to train their killers”.

It added: “Ireland is not a playground for British terrorists in training.”