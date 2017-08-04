Search

Rescued Army cadets “British terrorists in training”, claims republican group

The Army cadets from England were rescued from the Mournes on Wednesday
The Army cadets from England were rescued from the Mournes on Wednesday

A republican group has described Army cadets – some as young as 12 – who were rescued from the Mournes this week as “British terrorists in training”.

The astonishing claim was made on social media by Anti Imperialist Action Ireland – the same group responsible for forcing a British Legion band to call off a fundraising concert in Co Limerick this week.

Seventeen children had to be stretchered off the Mourne Mountains on Wednesday, after a group of 70 Army cadets from England became stranded amid lashing rain and low-lying cloud.

In a Facebook post, the socialist republican movement said events on the Mournes “highlight that the Brits continue to use Ireland to train their killers”.

It added: “Ireland is not a playground for British terrorists in training.”