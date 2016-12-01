Ricky Gervais is bringing his new stand up tour to Belfast

Ricky Gervais is to bring his brand new live show Humanity to Belfast’s Waterfront Hall this March for two nights only.

2016 has been a busy year for Ricky Gervais, with the cinematic and DVD release of David Brent: Life On The Road, the release of David Brent & Foregone Conclusion - Life On The Road the album, the launch of Special Correspondents on Netflix as well as the publication of the David Brent Songbook and the hosting of the Golden Globes for a fourth time. 2017 begins with Ricky Gervais’s return to the stage, his first stand-up tour in seven years.

He will be in the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on March 28 and 29.

The creator and star of The Office, Extras and Derek, Ricky Gervais has won three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmy Awards and seven BAFTAs, is hit series The Office is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes.

Ricky Gervais is an award-winning stand-up comedian with four international tours to date. His 2007 stand up show Fame became the fastest selling UK stand-up show in history with 100,000 tickets for his London shows going in nine minutes.

Tickets, starting at £30, go on sale tomorrow (Friday December 2) at 10am.

Tickets for Belfast Waterfront are available in person at the Ulster Hall Office, by telephone 028 9033 4455, and online at www.waterfront.co.uk