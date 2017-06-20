‘Ridiculous’ Whiterock restrictions

Restrictions imposed on the forthcoming Whiterock Parade in Belfast have been described as “ridiculous” by DUP Councillor Frank McCoubrey.

The Parades Commission has determined that no part of the Whiterock Parade is permitted to cross the peaceline at Workman’s Avenue gates.

The parade, due to take place at 2.15pm on Saturday, will feature 15 bands and is expected to attract nearly 1,000 participants

In previous years a small number of parade participants were allowed through the Workman’s Avenue gates while the remainder of the parade travelled through the nearby Mackies site. However, last year the entire parade was re-routed. That restriction is in place again this year.

Mr McCoubrey said: “In repeating last year’s ridiculous determination it is clear once again that the Parades Commission seeks to reward those who object to parades taking place and who have previously breached determinations.

“In 2015 when a restricted number of participants were allowed through the gates at Workman Avenue the parade passed off peacefully. The Orange Institution fully abided by that determination and the only breaches were by nationalist protestors, some of whom travelled a great distance to be present.”

He continued: “Last year the Commission attempted to use the Fresh Start Agreement as rationale for blocking the parade, claiming the gates could not be opened without cross-community consent. That is not the case but once again the Commission has decided to compound their error by once again blocking any parade participants from passing through the gates.”

The DUP Councillor added: “The lack of any openness or transparency on the part of the Commission of course means they do not provide any proper justification or explanation for their illogical decisions.

The Parades Commission have repeatedly demonstrated how they stand as part of the problem in parading here rather than the solution.”