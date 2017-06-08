Road closed after multiple vehicle crash

Part of the Victoria Road in Londonderry has been closed following a multiple vehicle road traffic collision.

It is understood around five vehicles, including several cars and lorries, were involved in the accident this morning.

However there are no reports of any serious injuries at this stage. The road has been closed at Craigavon Bridge for traffic travelling from Londonderry in the direction of Prehen and Strabane and diversions are in place.

Diversions are also in place on Victoria Road at Woodside Road in the Newbuildings area. One local man said that local schools have been advised of delays across the area this morning.