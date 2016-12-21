Search

Rory McIlroy visits kids at new Mencap charity centre

Local golf hero Rory McIlroy made his first visit to the new Mencap Centre today in South Belfast, following his donation of �500,000 from the Rory Foundation to support the build of the facility. Pictured with Rory in Mencap's Children's Centre is fellow golfer Eoin Burrows (7) and his brother Aodhan Burrows (4).

Golf superstar Rory McIlroy made his first visit to a new centre for children with learning disabilities after his donation of £500,000 to the charity Mencap, from the Rory Foundation, helped build the facility.

Officially opened in March 2016, the purpose-built Mencap Centre in south Belfast serves as a model for Mencap’s early intervention services across the UK and Ireland.

At the heart of the Mencap Centre is the Mencap Children’s Centre, a nursery for 2-4-year-olds with a learning disability, autism or developmental delay.

During his visit, Rory took part in a tour of the nursery and a meet-and-greet with Mencap families.

Following the tour, Margaret Kelly, director Mencap Northern Ireland, said: “I know all of the children and families in attendance loved meeting him.”

Rory is pictured here with brothers Eoin Burrows, seven, and four-year-old Aodhan.