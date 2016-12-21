Rory McIlroy visits kids at new Mencap charity centre

Golf superstar Rory McIlroy made his first visit to a new centre for children with learning disabilities after his donation of £500,000 to the charity Mencap, from the Rory Foundation, helped build the facility.

Officially opened in March 2016, the purpose-built Mencap Centre in south Belfast serves as a model for Mencap’s early intervention services across the UK and Ireland.

At the heart of the Mencap Centre is the Mencap Children’s Centre, a nursery for 2-4-year-olds with a learning disability, autism or developmental delay.

During his visit, Rory took part in a tour of the nursery and a meet-and-greet with Mencap families.

Following the tour, Margaret Kelly, director Mencap Northern Ireland, said: “I know all of the children and families in attendance loved meeting him.”

Rory is pictured here with brothers Eoin Burrows, seven, and four-year-old Aodhan.