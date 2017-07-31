Royal Black Lisnaskea parade commemorates 1689 battle

The annual Co Fermanagh demonstration hosted by the Royal Black Institution will take place in Lisnaskea this weekend.

Approximately 30 preceptories, accompanied by as many bands, will step out on Saturday to commemorate the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler.

Sir Knights from the three local districts will be joined by visiting members from the neighbouring border counties of Cavan and Monaghan. Several preceptories from Tyrone and Antrim are also expected to attend. This year’s parade will be hosted by Lisnaskea True Blues RBP 183.

Among those taking part will be the Institution’s Sovereign Grand Master, Millar Farr, Co Fermanagh Grand Master, Robert Dane, and other senior members of the Loyal Order.

Parade participants will assemble at a field on the Maguiresbridge Road prior to the main procession, which commences at 1pm. The parade will make its way through the town to the demonstration field on the Newtownbutler Road for a religious service.

The service of worship will be conducted by Canon Mark Watson. The preacher is Rev William Anderson, imperial deputy grand master.

The Fermanagh parade takes place ahead of the traditional Royal Black Last Saturday demonstrations, hosted at six different venues across the Province on August 26.