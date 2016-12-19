Royal Mail reminder: Post second class mail by tomorrow

Royal Mail is reminding customers to post all their Second Class mail by tomorrow - the recommended last posting date of Tuesday 20 December 2016.

Meanwhile customers have until Wednesday 21 December to post First Class mail.

Special Delivery items for important documents or items of value should be posted by 22 December

Each year, Royal Mail invests in additional resources for its Christmas operation to handle the festive mail bag. This has included recruiting 19,000 seasonal workers and opening nine temporary parcel sort centres.

Customers should ensure they use the postcode when sending their cards and parcels. write clearly and use a return address

Further information is available at www.royalmail.com/greeting