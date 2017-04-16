Royals out in force for Windsor Easter service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined the Queen for an Easter service at Windsor Castle for the first time.

William and Kate walked together with other members of the Royal family to the Mattins at St George’s Chapel yesterday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (centre) and Princesses Eugenie (second left) and Beatrice (third left) along with other members of the Royal family, arrive for the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Photo: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

The Queen arrived by car to the service with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Kate, 35, looked elegant in a classic cream coat by Catherine Walker with a matching hat, and curtsied as the Queen made her way into the 14th century Gothic chapel inside the castle walls.

The couple were not accompanied by Prince George or Princess Charlotte.

People waiting outside the chapel clapped as the monarch, 90, arrived, and afterwards she was handed posies of flowers by two schoolgirls who live in the fortress, Josie Thompson and Eowyn Bannan, both in Year Two.

Rev Willie Nixon addresses the congregation at the close of the Easter Sunday dawn service outside Drumbeg Church of Ireland

Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended the service, along with the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn led the Royal party down the hill to the chapel. Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, also attended.

The Right Reverend David Conner, Dean of Windsor, led the congregation and prayed for the Queen to “always be a source of strength and inspiration to her people”.

There were Easter Sunday services around the Christian world, including a number of dawn services in Northern Ireland, mostly Presbyterian, such as at Wallace Park in Lisburn at 6.30am.

People from a number of Lisburn city centre churches pictured singing, Oh, to see the dawn at a Dawn Service at the bandstand in Wallace Park on Easter Sunday 16th April 2017 at 6.30am.

The Church of Ireland at Drumbeg was among the Anglican early services, with Rev Willie Nixon joking that they had been “lazy” by starting at 8am. In fact it had been timed to accommodate his prison work.

The service included silence to remember Christians in Egypt living in fear of violence.