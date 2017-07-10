Run-away bus careers across traffic lanes at Dublin airport

An unattended bus has crashed at Dublin Airport smashing traffic lights, road signs and trolleys.

No-one was injured when the Bus Eireann vehicle rolled down a ramp at terminal two at about 8am.

There were no passengers on board at the time, the company said.

The double decker was not in service and was parked up, waiting to operate its next run on the 133 Wicklow route, and it is understood the driver was not on board.

The bus is believed to have crashed into lights and signs and trolleys before crossing two lanes of traffic on the approach road to the terminal and coming to a stop on a grass embankment.

A spokeswoman for Bus Eireann said an investigation was under way.

"The vehicle involved was not in service at the time. There were no passengers on board, and no-one was injured," the company added.