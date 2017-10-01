SF and SDLP condemn Catalonia ‘brutality’

Spanish riot police have smashed their way into polling stations to try to halt a disputed independence referendum and fired rubber bullets at protesters outside a Barcelona polling station.

The Spanish police officers opened fire while trying to clear protesters who were trying to prevent National Police cars from leaving after police confiscated ballot boxes from the voting centre.

Thousands cheer and wave esteleda, or Catalonia independence flags, during the 'Yes' vote closing campaign in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Catalonia's planned referendum on secession is due be held Sunday by the pro-independence Catalan government but Spain's government calls the vote illegal, since it violates the constitution, and the country's Constitutional Court has ordered it suspended. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The Spanish government has ordered police to stop the voting process, saying it is illegal.

Reacting locally, Sinn Fein President Adams condemned what he called the “violent response of the Spanish state” while SDLP leader Colum Eastwoon condemned what he called the “brutality” of Spanish police.

An AP photographer saw several people who had been injured during the scuffles outside Barcelona’s Rius i Taule school, where some voters had cast ballots before police arrived. Catalan officials said 38 people were treated for mostly minor injuries.

Manuel Conedeminas, a 48-year-old IT manager who tried to block police from driving away with the ballot boxes, said agents had kicked them before using their batons and firing the projectiles.

Spanish National Police officers drags a man trying to block a police van outside the Ramon Llull school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain, early Sunday, 1 Oct. 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters vowed to ignore a police ultimatum to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Elsewhere, Civil Guard officers, wearing helmets and carrying shields, used a hammer to break the glass of the front door and a lock cutter to break into the Sant Julia de Ramis sports centre near the city of Girona. At least one woman was injured outside the building and wheeled away on a stretcher by paramedics.

Clashes broke out less than an hour after polls opened, and not long before Catalonia regional president Carles Puigdemont was expected to turn up to vote at the sports centre. Polling station workers inside the building reacted peacefully and broke out into songs and chants challenging the officers’ presence.

Mr Puigdemont was forced to vote in Cornella de Terri, near the northern city of Girona.

The Spanish government and its security forces are trying to prevent voting in the independence referendum, which is backed by Catalan regional authorities. Spanish officials had said force wouldn ot be used, but that voting would not be allowed.

Spanish National Police prevents people from entering a voting site at a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, 1 Oct. 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters vowed Saturday to ignore a police ultimatum to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Spain’s Constitutional Court has suspended the vote. Regional separatist leaders pledged to hold it anyway, promising to declare independence if the “yes” side wins, and have called on 5.3 million eligible voters to cast ballots.

Police had sealed off many voting centres in the hours before the vote to prevent their use. Others were filled with activists determined to hold their ground.

Spanish riot police forcefully removed a few hundred would-be voters from a polling station at a school in Barcelona.

Daniel Riano was inside when the police pushed aside a large group gathered outside the Estela school’s front door.

The 54-year-old said that “we were waiting inside to vote when the National Police used force to enter, they used a mace to break in the glass door and they took everything”.

He said that “one policeman put me in a headlock to drag me out, while I was holding my wife’s hand. It was incredible. They didn’t give any warning”.

In an effort to overcome myriad obstacles, Catalan officials announced that voters would be allowed to cast ballots in any location and could use ballots printed at home, rather than in designated polling stations as previously announced.

Regional government spokesman Jordi Turull also said that a group of “academics and professionals” would serve as election observers. The official electoral board appointed by the regional parliament was disbanded last week to avoid hefty fines by Spain’s Constitutional Court.

“We are under conditions to be able to celebrate a self-determination referendum with guarantees,” Mr Turull said in a press conference. “Our goal is that all Catalans can vote.”

Tension has been on the rise since the vote was called in early September, crystalising years of defiance by separatists in the affluent region, which contributes a fifth of Spain’s economy.

As one of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, Catalonia enjoys ample autonomy but key areas such as infrastructure and taxes are in the hands of Madrid. Separatist Catalans have long complained of contributing too much to the state while not getting enough in return.

Courts and police have been cracking down for days to halt the vote, confiscating 10 million paper ballots and arresting key officials involved in the preparations.

On Saturday, Civil Guard agents dismantled the technology to connect voting stations, count the votes and vote online, leading the Spanish government to announce that holding the referendum would be “impossible”.

Mr Puigdemont condemned the crackdown. “Police brutality will shame forever the Spanish state,” he said as crowds cheered.

But Enric Millo, the Spanish government’s representative in the region, said police and National Guard forces acted “professionally” to enforce court orders. He said any attempt to claim the referendum as valid is doomed.

“Today’s events in Catalonia can never be portrayed as a referendum or anything similar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams praised the efforts of the Catalonian government and citizens to hold the referendum today.

Mr Adams said; “I want to commend the enormous courage of the Catalan people in their efforts to hold a peaceful referendum on independence.

“The widespread scenes of violence being used by Spanish authorities today, including the use of plastic bullets, must be condemned. The European Union cannot stand aside and allow EU citizens to be denied their right to vote.

“The violent response of the Spanish state to the referendum is undemocratic.

“Old people are being physically assaulted as they try to enter polling stations, while the Spanish police has fired plastic bullets into crowds of innocent people simply because they want to exercise their right to vote.

“The use of coercion will ultimately prove counter-productive.

“I would urge the international community to speak out against Spanish efforts to violently prevent a democratic referendum. There is a particular onus on Spain’s European neighbours, including the Irish government, and the European Union to take a stand against the use of violence against those seeking to use their vote and in support of the democratic rights of the Catalan people.” Ends/Críoch

SDLP leader Column Eastwood said: “The shocking scenes of police brutality in Catalonia must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I am completely horrified at the disgraceful scenes of violence and oppression we are seeing on the streets of Catalonia against civilians.

“No matter what position anyone has on whether the vote in Catalonia is legal or not, violence from the Spanish police cannot be condoned.

“The people of Catalonia must know that we are with them and we will not stand by while their basic civil and human rights are violated.”