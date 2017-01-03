SF’s RHI ‘investigation’ will give soft landing to DUP, says Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister believes Sinn Féin’s calls for a “mere investigation” rather than a full public inquiry into the RHI scheme will provide a “soft landing” for the DUP .

Mr Allister said: “Sinn Fein’s bluster on RHI will prove only that without commitment to a full public inquiry. Anything less provides a soft landing for its DUP partner, which, I suspect, is Sinn Fein’s real intent. As yet unseen concessions have probably been extracted, or are being negotiated, as the price of blocking a proper public inquiry.

“No matter how it is dressed up a mere ‘investigation’ will be a vehicle for cover-up and whitewash. Only a public inquiry under the Inquiries Act 2005 would have the essential powers to compel witnesses and the production of documents.

“An ‘investigation’ would be held behind closed doors and be a toothless tool for the powers that be - a bit reminiscent of the farcical “investigation” Peter Robinson had conducted into his difficulties, which was never published, but resulted in him self-proclaiming vindication.

“The Attorney General has no powers to activate an inquiry under the Inquiries Act - only ministers have that power - so, anything he established would not have compelability powers.”