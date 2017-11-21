Sinn Fein ‘glorification of terrorism’ an obstacle to deal, says Arlene Foster

The DUP have warned that the “glorification of terrorism” by Sinn Fein was making it more difficult to restore power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

Following talks in Downing Street with Theresa May, DUP leader Arlene Foster said they remained committed to the return of devolved government at Stormont.

However, she said that any agreement had to work for both unionists and nationalists, and that the activities of Sinn Fein were not helping.

“We did say to the Prime Minister that the glorification of terrorism at the weekend at the Sinn Fein conference was making it more difficult to bring around devolution,” she said.

“We are talking about a deal unionism and nationalism can live with.

“They are talking about nationalism and that’s it.”

At the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis in Dublin at the weekend tributes were paid to the late Martin McGuinness.

One of the loudest cheers of the conference came when delegates were told that the former Stormont deputy first minister had been a “proud member of the IRA”.