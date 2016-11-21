Sister warns of dangers of drugs after ‘kind and caring’ brother’s sudden death

The sister of a 23-year-old man who died after a night out in Belfast has warned others not to make a “stupid mistake” with drugs.

Jamie Burns from the Shore Road in Belfast collapsed at Queen’s University Students’ Unions in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital, but died a short time later.

His sister Gemma, 25, said her brother was not a drug user and had made a “stupid mistake” with Ecstacy.

She warned others to learn from her brother’s tragic experience.

“I hope that everyone who reads this realises that you might not think it will happen to you but it will.

Jamie Burns

“Jamie is proof of this. He didn’t use drugs, and for whatever reason we’ll never understand, he did this night and now he’ll never be home.

“We’re completely and utterly heartbroken, there are no words to describe the pain. We want to let others know to just say ‘No’... don’t put your family through what we are going through.”

Gemma said her brother was just a typical “wee boy”.

“He loved music, he lived for concerts and live music, the Limelight was his favourite venue.

Jamie made a stupid mistake and now he’ll never be home

“He lived for his friends and he was really into football. He was a fan of Rangers, Liverpool, Linfield and Northern Ireland.

“He’ll be remembered as one of life’s true gentlemen, no one had a bad word to say about him he was one of the funniest wee boys, kind and caring, and never had a bad word to say about anyone.”

His funeral will take place on Friday. There will be a short service at the family home at 11.30am then a service in Roselawn Crematorium at 1pm. Afterwards there will be refreshments at Time Bar on York Road.