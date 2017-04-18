Snap election sends Libya compensation bill ‘down the drain’

Progress on extracting compensation for IRA victims from frozen Libyan assets is now “down the drain” due to the general election.

UUP members Lord Empey and Tom Elliott MP had been making progress towards having their Asset Freezing (Compensation) Bill put into legislation, which would see frozen assets linked to Col Muammar Gaddafi accessed to compensate victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism.

But Lord Empey said: “It is down the drain now as all outstanding legislation will be lost as Parliament is dissolved. We are back to square one, so will have to put in again for a new bill.”

Mr Elliott added that it was “very disappointing” for families who have been “waiting for years for support, particularly from government”.

Lawyer Jason McCue, whose firm is spearheading the battle, said it was “very frustrating” for the families, but “an obstacle they, their parliamentary supporters and ourselves will deal with”.