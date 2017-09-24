Teenage boy killed in Co Antrim scrambler bike collision

A 15-year-old boy has died following a collision between a scrambler motorcycle and a car in Co Antrim.

Marcus Forsythe was killed and a second person on the scrambler injured as a result of the incident on the Taughey Road in Ballymoney.

The collision took place shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

PSNI inspector Mick Wood said; “The collision between a scrambler and a car occurred at approximately 4.48pm.

“A second passenger on the scrambler was treated at hospital for injuries not thought to be life threatening at this time. The occupants of the car were treated at the scene for shock.”

Insp Wood added: “We are appealing for anyone who was on the Taughey Road [on Saturday] afternoon at around the time of the collision to contact police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number, quoting reference number 1042 of 23/09/17.”