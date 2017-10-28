Teenager dies after crash near Dromara

An 18-year-old man has died following a fatal road traffic collision on the Banbridge Road in Dromara during the early hours of this morning (Saturday, October 28).

PSNI Inspector Jonny Francey said: “Shortly after 12:30am, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the Banbridge Road, Kinallen - between Dromara and Kinallen - involving an orange coloured Vauxhall Corsa.

“Police attended the scene, along with other emergency services.

“There were five teenage males in the car, including a rear seat passenger who died at the scene.”

The driver of the vehicle and the remaining passengers, one of whom sustained serious injuries, were taken to hospital.

The road remains closed at this time and police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on Banbridge Road, between Killallen and Banbridge between midnight and 12:30am this morning and may have seen the vehicle or who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who has any information that can assist police with their investigation, to contact local officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 50 of 28/10/17.