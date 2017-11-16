Search

Three arrested with drugs offences after £40k cocaine seized

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch have arrested three men aged on suspicion of a number of drugs offences, following the search of a property in the Clooney Road area of Ballykelly yesterday.

The men arrested were aged 21-years, 23-years and 33-years.

A PSNI spokesman said suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of between £30,000 - 40,000 was seized, as well as more than 100 tablets of the prescription drug, Pregabalin.

He said the three men remain in custody.