Three women killed in Co Louth road pile-up

Three women have been killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers.

The crash happened near Aclint Bridge, Ardee, Co Louth, at about 1am.

The two men were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardai said the N2 was closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to allow forensic collision investigators on to the scene.

The road will remain closed for the day. Diversions are in place and motorists using the M1 are being asked to exit at junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.