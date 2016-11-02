Tragedy as young mother dies after crash

A young mother who was involved in a road accident on the Gosford Road last week has died in hospital.

Tanya Nesbitt, from Markethill, had been critically ill at the Royal Victoria Hospital following the two-vehicle collision last Wednesday.

Alderman Jim Speers said it was a tragedy and that his thoughts and prayers were with the family.

“You can only imagine what it must be like to be in that family’s shoes,” he added.

The collision, which involved a car and a HGV lorry, took place at the Killycarn Road junction.