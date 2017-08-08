Tragic farm death a ‘reminder of dangers’

The farming community in Co Antrim has been left reeling after a man was found dead on a farm at the weekend.

The victim, named locally as James Moore, was discovered in the Lowtown Road area of Templepatrick on Sunday afternoon.

The circumstances of the man’s death are not known, but it is believed a tractor was involved.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called to the scene shortly before 1pm. A spokesperson confirmed that no one was transported to hospital.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances of the death.

Mr Moore’s death represents the latest tragedy on Ulster’s farms. In April, a four-year-old boy was killed on a farm in Co Fermanagh after becoming trapped under a piece of machinery.

DUP MLA Paul Girvan, who know’s Mr Moore’s family, said the “terrible tragedy” was a grim reminder of the dangers of the farming profession.

Farmer and UUP councillor Mervyn Rea told the News Letter: “This is yet another tragic death on a farm in Northern Ireland.

“While we do not yet know the exact circumstances surrounding this man’s death, this underlines the dangers of working alone on a farm, especially when machinery is involved.”

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Moore’s life is to be held tomorrow at Bairds Funeral Home in Antrim at 2pm, and afterwards to Antrim cemetery.

Six people were killed on farms in Northern Ireland in 2016.