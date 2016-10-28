Community ‘shocked and saddened’ after death of male pedestrian in Limavady crash

Condolences have been expressed after the tragic death of a male pedestrian in his 40s on a rural road outside Limavady.

The man died following the crash which occurred on the Glenhead Road on Thursday evening involving a Renault car, shortly before 6.15pm. It is understood that he was walking his dog at the time of the incident.

A police spokesman said the 41-year-old male driver of the car who was arrested following the crash was later released on police bail pending enquiries.

The road, approximately five miles from Limavady town, was closed overnight and has now re-opened.

PSNI Inspector Colin Shaw is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Glenhead Road last night and who witnessed the collision to contact local police in Limavady or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1052 of 27/10/16.

Local politicians said the tragic news has shocked everyone.

SDLP councillor, Orla Beattie, said: “The entire local community is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic death of this man.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family who will be heartbroken and devastated by this tragedy.”

DUP Colr. Alan Robinson said: “Foremost in our thoughts are the family, friends and the loved ones of the man who has sadly passed away following this collision.

“News of the man’s death has impacted throughout the community. It is a very sad time for those who knew him and, of course, his family who now mourn his loss.

“On behalf of the Limavady community, I extend my deepest sympathies to his family circle.”