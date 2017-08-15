Fatal crash: Police renew appeal for witnesses

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Lisburn yesterday have made a further appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Fifty-year-old Lisburn man Gary Wilson was killed in the three-vehicle crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road when his grey BMW 3 Series was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Passat and a white Ford Transit van shortly before 7am.

Inspector Savage said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw any of these vehicles travelling on the Old Ballynahinch Road prior to the collision

“We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have spotted Mr Wilson’s BMW travelling out of Lisburn towards Ballynahinch between 6.30am and 6.55am on Monday morning.

“Officers can be contacted at the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 200 14/08/17.”